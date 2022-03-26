AUSTIN (KXAN) — In what is considered one of the biggest events in track and field every year, the Texas Relays looked close to what we are used to with packed stands, watching some of the best in the country compete.

High school, college and professionals on both the men’s and women’s side took part Saturday in the 94th running of the Texas Relays. One of the highlights in the high school group was the boys 100m in Division II.

Manor’s Che Nwabuko opened some eyes with a 10.23 finish in the race, earning second place, just .002 seconds out of first. That is a personal record for the University of Pittsburgh football commit. Competing amongst some of the best in the country made the Mustangs’ senior bring it.

“Not only me but, like you said, the guys around me had rankings, top of the nation at this, that,” said Nwabuko. “Just having those guys beside me pushes me harder. You know, I ran that PR. It was great.”

Texas Relays race

Manor’s Che Nwabuko after a race

Texas Relays

A number of others from Central Texas also shined, like Derrick Warren of Jarrell who also ran in 100m but did so for Division I. The speedy Cougar finished at 10.64s, good for third in that heat.

On the girl’s side, Akins High School was represented by Mak’hi Falkquay who ran the 100m for Division II at 11.92 seconds.