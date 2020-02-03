Central Texas schools move and shake with latest UIL realignment

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Realignment isn’t ignoring Central Texas for the 2020-22 school years.

The University Interscholastic League announced its new classifications and athletic districts Monday morning. Districts across the state are moving up and down based off new enrollment numbers from the previous two years.

The Austin area will certainly see some changes making competition interesting for several districts

The former District 13-6A, featuring the Round Rock and Leander schools, is moving from Region II to Region IV joining Austin’s other 6A district that featured Lake Travis and Westlake.

Hutto will replace Pflugerville Hendrickson in the district which is dropping from District 13-6A to 5A.

Anderson and Lehman are each moving out of the massive, nine team District 25-6A and into 5A. San Marcos will join the Austin Independent School District schools with Del Valle, Hays, Lake Travis and Westlake to create an eight-team 6A district.

The trickle down effect with Anderson and Hendrickson will make for a very difficult 5A-Division 1 district with those two schools along with Cedar Park, Georgetown, Manor and Pflugerville. Weiss is also moving up to Division 1 and Leander will come into the district moving down from 6A.

Dripping Springs, Lehman and the new Johnson High School in the Hays ISD will be in a 5A-D1 district with the San Antonio-area schools.

The new 13-5A Division II is staying fairly stagnant compared to the past two seasons. Bastrop, Cedar Creek, Brenham, East View, and Glenn are the mainstays of the district. Rouse and Pflugerville Connally are new to the district after dropping down from Division 1.

The new 14-5A Division 2 features five Austin schools plus Marble Falls and Liberty Hill. The Panthers are moving up from 4A to 5A for the first time.

AISD opted to separate the athletic programs of LBJ and the Liberal Arts and Science Academy for the 2021-22 school year. Due to the enrollment shift, LBJ is leaving its Austin area schools and dropping to 4A. LBJ will take Liberty Hill’s place in the 4A-Division 1 district that includes Burnet, Canyon Lake, Fredericksburg, Lampasas, and Taylor.

District 14-4A Division 2 contains the new Austin Achieve Charter school with Eastside Memorial, Geronimo Navarro, Manor New Tech, Wimberley, and a San Antonio charter school.