After helping lead the Cedar Park girls to back-to-back state basketball championships, Timberwolves’ junior Gisella Maul announced Monday she will be committing to play in college at the University of Texas.

“I just think it’s the perfect fit for me,” said Maul. “Obviously, it’s a great academic program and it’s a good basketball program as well.”

The Timberwolves standout had a fashion-forward way of announcing her commitment. Maul pulled out an orange Nike box which revealed a pair of burnt orange sneakers.

The reigning Texas Gatorade Player of the Year is ranked as No. 45 player in the nation according to ESPN’s HoopGurlz Class of 2023 recruiting rankings. She averaged over 25 points and 8 rebounds a game last season and was named the Class 5A state tournament MVP.

“{Texas Head Women’s Basketball Coach Vic Schaefer} loves to get full court pressure and that’s what ‘G’ loves to do,” said Cedar Park Head Coach Donny Ott. “So I think that her game translates phenomenal for UT’s style of play. So I’m excited about watching them, excited about being there hand in hand with and seeing the process.”

Maul was recruited by a number of major colleges around the nation. Her decision to join the Longhorns is particularly meaningful to her because of how close she’ll be to home.

“It means everything to me, you know,” said Maul. “Now I’m going to have my family around me and I’m going to have my friends around me. It’s very cool to me and I’m just so grateful for this opportunity.”

The Timberwolves star has another year with Cedar Park before heading down to Austin. She’ll join a Texas team that has been to back-to-back Elite Eights in the NCAA Tournament.