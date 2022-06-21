CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Only two athletes from Texas were invited to compete in the World Skate Games this October and November in Argentina. The younger of which is a 12-year-old from Cedar Park — the youngest member of any United States skate team invited.

Maggie Harrison has been skating since she flipped her toy xylophone over as a kid and pretended it was a skateboard. For her coach Lou Statman, who is the other Texan set to compete in Argentina, the journey has been incredible.

“Watching her go from just this little kid winning the U.S. Junior Nationals at eight years old in Colorado to now making the national team, I can’t say enough about how impressed I’ve been with Maggie,” added Statman.

Slalom skating is a sport where there are benefits of being bigger because more weight means more momentum. Competitors often doubt the smaller Harrison, but she doesn’t let it slow her down.

“If someone hasn’t known me or raced against me or heard of me, they probably look at me and are like, ‘oh I can do this,'” said Maggie Harrison. “And then they race me and they’re like, dang.”

Maggie starting off skating

Maggie skating

Maggie Harrison skating

Maggie skating with her coach, Lou Statman

Maggie and Lou are a part of La Costa Racing which tries to promote slalom skateboarding, a grassroots sport that is working on getting more funding. To help Maggie, Lou and the team with the trip to Argentina, donations can be made at La Costa’s website.

At just 12 years old, Maggie has already become an ambassador for her sport. Her big focus is to inspire others to be themselves as a skateboarder or otherwise.

“I feel like that’s really what matters to me. If I can get one person into finding this and being like, ‘wow I feel like I can do this,’ that’s enough for me.”