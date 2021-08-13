Cedar Park looks to continue success under Michael Quintero

CEDAR PARK (KXAN) — The Timberwolves have turned into a state power over the past decade under two different head coaches.

Now they’re gonna see if they can continue that success under the direction of a third new coach.

Michael Quintero takes over the program after a one-year stint as the head man at Red Oak High School.

“The tradition here has been built for a while now,” Quintero said. “That’s one of the things coming into the community, I knew what I was getting into and what I was gonna get when I got here.”

Quintero helped build that tradition when he served as Cedar Park’s defensive coordinator from 2007-2015, and helped the program win its first state championship in 2012.

“Definitely at first, everyone was nervous before we knew who the new guy was that there was gonna be a ton of change and stuff,” senior linebacker Jake McAnally said. “But with coach Q here, he just brought back everything. Not much changed at all. It’s all pretty much similar and everyone’s used to it. We’re all ready to go.”

The Timberwolves played in their fourth state championship game last season, losing to Denton Ryan, 59-14.

“We’re very motivated,” senior quarterback Josh Pell said. “We remember last year, we remember the feeling we have in our stomachs still from losing that game, so we’re just trying to make it back there. We’re embracing all our new coaches and what they have to bring and what they have to teach. We’re just really embracing the process right now and just ready to get the season started with our new coaches.”