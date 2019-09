Cedar Park finds its offense for first win of the season

CEDAR PARK (KXAN) — After getting blanked in its season opener at Vandegrift, Cedar Park was able to find its offense against Cedar Ridge.

Cedar Park defeated Cedar Ridge 26-14 at Gupton Stadium to pick up its first win of the season.

After a scoreless first quarter, Cedar Ridge scored first to take a 7-0 lead. Cedar Park finally got on the board five quarters into its season and turned the momentum in their favor.

Cedar Ridge opens district play against Vandegrift next week. Cedar Park plays at San Angelo Central.