Cat Osterman’s No. 8 jersey to be retired by Texas

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 22: Softball player Cat Osterman poses for a portrait during the Team USA Tokyo 2020 Olympic shoot on November 22, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cat Osterman will have her No. 8 jersey retired by the University of Texas becoming the first UT softball player to receive the honor.

“The news of my upcoming jersey retirement put tears in my eyes,” Osterman said. “I cannot thank Chris Del Conte, Chris Plonsky and the University of Texas enough for this honor. It was an absolute privilege to have the opportunity to represent Longhorn nation as a student-athlete at Texas. It’s mind blowing to think my jersey will now be retired alongside some of the greatest athletes to ever play their sport on the Forty Acres.”

Osterman is only the third female student-athlete from UT to have her jersey retired joining basketball players Clarissa Davis and Kamie Ethridge.

Texas will hold a ceremony March 25 for Osterman during the Longhorns’ mid-week game against UT Arlington at Red & Charline McCombs Field.

Osterman still holds the NCAA record for highest career strikeout-per-seven-inning ratio at 14.34, remains the only player in NCAA Division I history to lead the nation in ERA on three occasions and managed 20 no-hitters and seven perfect games while at Texas.

Osterman won gold as the youngest member of the U.S. Olympic Softball Team in Athens in 2004 and then took silver four years later in Beijing.

The game didn’t end for Osterman even after winning the Olympic medals in 2004 and 2008. With softball back in the 2020 Olympics, Osterman tried out for the team and earned a roster spot as a 36-year-old. The current Texas State softball assistant will be in Tokyo playing for another gold medal.

“She continues to make us so proud long after her time on the Forty Acres. A two-time Olympic medalist who played professionally for years and now is a veteran coach, it’s so cool that she came out of retirement this year to help our Team USA go for the Gold in Tokyo. We’re so proud of her, she’s a blessing to Texas Athletics and can’t wait to celebrate her later this spring,” Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte said.

Osterman and the USA Softball Women’s National Team will be playing games across the country to prepare for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

