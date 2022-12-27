AUSTIN (KXAN)- Longhorn senior Marcus Carr outscored Texas A&M-Commerce in the first half of #6 Texas’ 97-72 win over the Lions on Tuesday night at Moody Center. Carr tied a UT record with 33 first half points (Jim Krivacs in the 2nd half in 1978) and most points in the first half by any Longhorn. Carr also set the UT record hitting eight three-pointers in the first half. Carr went on to score 41 points tying his career high that he set while play at Minnesota. It marks the most points by a Longhorn since Reggie Freeman scored 43 in 1996. Carr’s 10 three-pointers are also a single game UT record. Carr ended the night 13-19 from the field and 5-6 from the free throw line in 30 minutes.

The first year Division 1 program from northeast Texas tied the game at 14-14 before Carr scored 15 of the next 17 points for Texas to grab that 18 point halftime lead. Freshman Dylan Mitchell scored a career high 16 points in eight of nine from the field while fellow freshman Arterio Morris scored 12 points. While Tyrese Hunter scored a season low two points, he handed out eight assists. Timmy Allen scored eight points while pulling down six rebounds and matching Hunter’s eight assists.

The Longhorns improve to 11-1 and 4-0 since the suspension of head coach Chris Beard following his arrest.

Texas opens Big 12 play Saturday at Oklahoma at 1:00.