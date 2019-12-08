Card returns, Lake Travis continues streak to 6A state semis

Lake Travis coach Hank Carter talks with an official during Arlington Martin game

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — The streak is still alive. Lake Travis advanced to the 6A state semifinal round for a fifth straight year after a 48-35 victory Saturday against Converse Judson.

Cavaliers quarterback Hudson Card returned for his first bit of playing time since he suffered a foot injury during the Westlake game in October. Card put the Cavaliers ahead for good with a touchdown pass in the third quarter for a 17-14 lead.

Card finished the game with four total touchdowns — three passing and one rushing.

Cavaliers running back Weston Stephens ran right through Judson’s defense with 306 total yards and three touchdowns.

A rematch with Galena Park North Shore awaits Lake Travis next week in the 6A-Division 1 state semifinals