Can the revamped Texas coaching staff develop talent?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tom Herman made sweeping changes through the coaching staff. After a disappointing regular season, the Longhorns head coach made a statement that 8-5 wasn’t good enough.

As a result, only four assistant coaches from the 2019 roster remain with the Longhorns.

Herman was able to wrap up the coordinator search before an Alamo Bowl victory over Utah bringing in Chris Ash and Mike Yurcich. The coordinators are close to completing their surrounding staff with one defensive coach left to be hired.

Anwar Richardson from Orangebloods joined Roger Wallace on More than the Score Tuesday to break down this new and (possibly) improved coaching staff.

Can they develop the talent? That’s the task for these assistants. It stands to reason that Texas will always recruit well, but what appeared to be lacking on the previous staff was development.

Richardson believes new defensive coordinator Chris Ash will come in and develop talent while shifting the structure of the unit from a 3-4 to a 4-3.

At defensive backs, Herman is infusing some youth into the position. Jay Valai comes from Rutgers and, as a former defensive back under Ash, should have an ability to connect and motivate a young Longhorns secondary corps. Richardson says Valai’s value is in his experience playing the position. He believes that will allow him to connect with his players.

Yurcich is charged with making a good offense even better with senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Texas was a top 20 offense in terms of efficiency, but stalled in key games.

Yurcich will get every opportunity to succeed as a playcaller, but he’s going to be under the microscope from Herman and the Longhorns faithful.

Herman has stated repeatedly that he wants to stop calling plays — let’s see if he can truly stay away and if Yurcich can find success.

