Can Texas get two in a row against West Virginia?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Success has been a dangerous substance for the Texas football program.

The Longhorns look like they fixed some issues on defense and enjoyed success in the 41-34 overtime win against Oklahoma State, but is it sustainable? Texas can build on its impressive win in Stillwater when it hosts West Virginia on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium.

We know that Joseph Ossai’s motor doesn’t stop, but the whole defense will face a challenge against a talented and improving Mountaineers team. West Virginia (4-2) is coming off an upset win against Kansas State last week.

“People keep saying keep saying we’re playing great defense, but I think everybody on that defense also realizes that we can play even better defense…which is what is what is most exciting for me,” Ossai said this week.

The Longhorns defense may be finding its groove. West Virginia’s defense is already in full motion. The Mountaineers boast the best defense in the Big 12 with Darius and Dante Stills causing chaos in opposing backfields. The Texas offensive line could be in for a long day.

On offense, West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege is a Texas native and the younger brother of former Texas Tech quarterback Seth Doege. He was fired up to play the Red Raiders two weeks ago. He’ll be fired up to get a shot at the Longhorns, as well. Texas head coach Tom Herman is impressed with what Doege has shown so far.

“Really quick release, really, really quick release he gets the ball out extremely quickly very accurate can throw. I mean I saw some throws he made against Kansas State, that were, you know, wow, bro. It’s like, Whoa, you watch it on video and it’s like, Whoa, that was impressive, and so he’s, he’s getting more and more comfortable each week and the system,” Herman said.

Texas hasn’t experienced much success against West Virginia when they’ve met in Austin. Playing as the host team, the Longhorns are just 1-4 against the Mountainers. In 2018, West Virginia won 42-41, converting on a late two-point conversion.

Last season, Texas faced West Virginia and new coach Neal Brown early in the season, picking up a 42-31 win in Morgantown.

The Longhorns are in “must-win” mode for the remainder of the year if they want to stay in the Big 12 championship race. Texas has a bye on the schedule next week, so they’ll undoubtedly be motivated to go into the open date with some momentum.