Can Texas snap Oklahoma State’s decade-long winning streak?

AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 07: Texas Longhorns mascot Bevo XV participates in a stadium entry walk through before the game against the LSU Tigers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When thinking about the past decade of Texas football, the streak isn’t all that surprising.

Oklahoma State faces Texas Saturday with an overall four-game winning steak and over a decade-long winning streak in Austin against the Longhorns.

The Cowboys have won five straight in Austin. The last Longhorns’ win at home against OSU was in 2008 — when Colt McCoy, Jordan Shipley and Quan Cosby led Texas to a 28-24 win.

Oklahoma State has enjoyed a decade of excellent success earning a top-10 poll ranking in five of its last 10 seasons. While the Longhorns just broke through in 2018 for its first 10-win season in a decade.

The Oklahoma State-Texas series is an odd one that is full of twists and turns over the past 15 years.

Former Longhorns quarterback Vince Young had to lead massive Texas comebacks in 2004 and 2005. Some Texas special teams blunders aided Oklahoma State in two wins during this current four-game winning streak.

Oklahoma State’s offense is explosive and has impressed over the first three games, but they haven’t seen much competition. Saturday will be true freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders’ first true test as OSU’s starting quarterback.

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace terrorize the Longhorns’ secondary last year with over 200 receiving yards and two touchdowns. In Texas’ only true test this season, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and a stable of wide receivers terrorized UT’s young secondary.

How much did the Texas defense learn from LSU’s offensive thrashing?

“I think having played that game, win or lose, we’re gonna be better for it,” Herman said. “Certainly the skill, especially offensively [is similar]. We’re not gonna be, I don’t wanna say we were surprised by LSU, but we certainly won’t be surprised by Oklahoma State. We know how good those guys are.”

Nearly half of Oklahoma State’s roster is made up of players from Texas and you can bet that they relish the opportunity to come back home and stick it to the state school.

The Longhorns’ offense has vastly improved this season. If it comes to it, Texas and Ehlinger won’t be afraid to go point for point with the Pokes. The Longhorns are favored by nearly a touchdown.

Kickoff between the Longhorns and Cowboys is set for 6:40 p.m. at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday.