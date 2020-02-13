Can Texas basketball stop its free-fall in the Big 12?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s the same plot line every night. It has to be driving Matt Coleman and Shaka Smart crazy.

Most nights, the Longhorns are placed in a position to earn a quality win in the Big 12, but become unglued while relying on guards shooting from the perimeter. The Texas offense is a problem and it has been for most of Smart’s tenure with the Longhorns.

Smart has put a lot of trust in his junior point guard, and it’s completely unfair to place all the blame at Coleman’s feet. There isn’t a guard in Texas’ 3-point crazed offensive system that’s playing to expectation. By the way, the Longhorns rank 202nd in 3-point shooting this season.

Texas is mired in a stretch of six losses in eight games and have lost all margin for error in extending this season into the real postseason.

The Longhorns (14-10, 4-7) seriously need a streak of six wins in their last seven games to be in NCAA Tournament contention. Otherwise, Smart’s crew will need an improbable run in the Big 12 Tournament to reach the field of 64.

One of 2020’s top prospects is keeping a close eye on how the Longhorns fare and what happens with Smart’s future. Vandegrift High School’s Greg Brown has been heavily recruited by Smart’s staff before high school.

Orangebloods.com reporter Dustin McComas joined Roger Wallace on More than the Score and provided incredible insight on Brown’s recruitment when it pertains to Texas. McComas reports Brown is unlikely to pick Texas if Smart isn’t the head coach of the Longhorns.

Brown has interest in Auburn, Michigan, Memphis and Kentucky, as well, but McComas believes his decision likely comes down to Memphis and Texas.

How each team fares down the stretch of the season will certainly play a factor in his decision, according to McComas.