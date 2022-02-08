AUSTIN (KXAN) — W Series, the international single-seater motor racing championship for female drivers, announced a team owned by former racing driver and reality show star Caitlyn Jenner will compete in the 2022 season.

The W Series will be in Austin at Circuit of the Americas during the 2022 Formula One race weekend. The W Series made its American debut with two races in Austin in 2021. The racing series will make two stops in the U.S. in 2022, opening the season in Miami and coming to Austin in October.

W Series works in partnership with F1.

Hamilton ends silence, posts “I’m back!” on social media Hamilton ends silence, posts “I’m back!” on social media

According to the press release, Jenner will be hands on with her Jenner Racing team. Her main objectives will be driver line-up, car livery and getting sponsors who are aligned with her goal to promote women in sports.

Jenner is eager to be involved with W Series.

“As a believer in fair competition, a lover of motor racing, and a supporter of all women in sport from the grassroots to elite level, W Series ticks every box for me,” Jenner said in the press release.

Jenner is not new to motorsport or F1. In 1979, she won a celebrity race at the Long Beach Grand Prix, California. That victory rekindled a childhood love of racing and less than a year later Jenner debuted as a professional racing driver at the 24 Hours of Daytona race.

For the next six years, Jenner competed professionally in the IMSA Camel GT Championship as a factory driver for the Ford Motor Company and Jack Roush.

Fifteen prospective drivers – including seven from the Americas – attended a W Series test at the Inde Motorsports Ranch, Arizona, USA. The 2022 season driver line-up, including for the Jenner Racing Team, will be announced in the future, the release said.