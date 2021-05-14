Byron ready to race at Circuit of the Americas

AUSTIN (KXAN)– William Byron is one of the hottest drivers in NASCAR. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has finished in the top 10 in 10 straight races heading to this Sunday’s race in Dover, Delaware.

Byron is in second place in the points standings behind Martin Truex Jr. by just 26 points.

The 23-year-old was a guest on More Than the Score. Byron spoke about not only racing on a new track at Circuit of the Americas but the challenges of a road course.

To make things more interesting, Byron will be seeing COTA for the first time when he comes to Austin for the May 23rd EchoPark Texas Grand Prix. This is the first time that NASCAR has raced at COTA.

Bryon has two wins, both coming in the state of Florida. His first career win was at the Coke Zero 400 at famed Daytona International Speedway in 2020. Byron came back three races into the 2021 season and took the checkered flag at the Dixie Vodka 400 in Homestead, Florida.

Not only has Byron been in the top ten in each of the last ten races, but he has two fourth-place finishes this year and a second-place finish at Kansas.

Byron also talks about the chance to take over the #24 car after Jeff Gordon retired from racing and is the only other driver than Gordon to win a NASCAR race in the 24 car.