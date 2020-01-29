Buzz Williams’ vehicle burglarized, Texas A&M police look for ‘persons of interest’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas A&M police department is searching for two “persons of interest” related to a burglary of Texas A&M basketball coach Buzz Williams’ vehicle, according to a tweet on Wednesday from University Police.

Texas A&M Police say items including a credit card were recently taken from Williams’ car while it was parked at A&M’s Reed Arena. The gift cards were reportedly used at the Houston Texans – Kansas City Chiefs AFC Divisional playoff game on Jan. 12 in Kansas City.

Williams’ credit card was used in College Station to purchase several items and gift cards; some of those gift cards were used days later in Kansas City at the playoff game, police report.

Police provided photos and video of the suspected persons of interest on Wednesday. Watch the surveillance video in the player above.

Person of interest related to the burglary of Buzz Williams’ car (Texas A&M Police)

University Police asks anyone with information regarding their identity is asked to contact Det. Van Dresar at (979) 845-8897 or todd.vandresar@tamu.edu.

The Chiefs defeated the Texans 51-31 two weeks ago in the playoffs. Williams’ Aggies are coming off a surprising road win Tuesday night against Tennessee.