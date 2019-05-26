Building blocks in place after Longhorns loss in Super Regional
TUSCALOOSA, AL (KXAN) — Texas rallied behind its injured star pitcher to push its Super Regional series with Alabama to a third game, but won't be advancing to the Women's College World Series after an 8-5 loss to the Crimson Tide.
The loss ended the Longhorns season with Alabama advancing to the WCWS in Oklahoma City. Texas couldn't find the pitching it need in the decisive game and Alabama's dangerous line-up played to its potential.
Alabama frustrated Longhorn pitchers Brooke Bollinger and Shealyn O'Leary scoring six runs in the first three innings. Texas trailed 7-1 after the fourth inning before Shannon Rhodes gave the Longhorns a chance with a grand slam home run to make the score 7-5 Alabama in the fifth inning.
Alabama added a run in the sixth and the Longhorns couldn't do anything else off Crimson Tide pitcher Montana Fouts.
The Longhorns lost their ace pitcher, Miranda Elish to a horrific injury during game two. On an Alabama foul ball, Texas catched Mary Iakopo attempted to make a throw to second and unintentionally hit Elish in the face while she was a close range in the circle. Elish stayed down on the infield for several minutes before leaving the game. Elish didn't return to the series, but is expected to make a full recovery.
Thank you for all the best wishes and love for Miranda #truewarrior pic.twitter.com/OuXKqZizCx— Mike White (@TexasCoachWhite) May 25, 2019
After the Elish injury, Texas rallied from a 4-0 deficit with seven straight runs and earned the game two win 7-5 motivated by their missing teammate.
Texas coach Mike White has the building blocks in place after a successful 46-17 record during his first year with the Longhorns. Elish along with the main core of offensive players are expected to return for the 2019-20 season.
More Sports Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Texas Tech earns national seed; A&M heads to Morgantown for NCAA baseball tournament
AUSTIN (KXAN) -- No. 8 Texas Tech is a national seed for the NCAA Baseball Tournament representing the Big 12 as the top seed in the tournament. No. 9 Oklahoma State and No. 15 West Virginia are also hosting regionals.
If the seeds were to hold to form, it would be an all-Big 12 match up in the Super Regionals with Texas Tech hosting Oklahoma State.
No. 8 Texas Tech opens the Lubbock Regional against Army Friday at 3 p.m. Florida and Dallas Baptist make up the other two participants in Lubbock.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Bart Starr, QB who led Packers to greatness, dies at 85
Bart Starr was an ordinary quarterback until teaming with Vince Lombardi on the powerhouse Green Bay Packers teams that ruled the 1960s and ushered in the NFL as America's most popular sport.
The quarterback's graceful throws helped turn a run-heavy league into a passing spectacle, yet it's a run for which he's most famous: the sneak that won the famed "Ice Bowl" in 1967.
Starr died Sunday at age 85 in Birmingham, Alabama, the Packers said. He had been in failing health since suffering two strokes and a heart attack in 2014.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LEADING OFF: Kershaw vs deGrom, Cubs players collide
A look at what's happening around the majors today:
PAIR OF ACES
It's a marquee matchup on Memorial Day at Dodger Stadium when NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom (3-5, 3.72 ERA) pitches for the New York Mets against three-time winner Clayton Kershaw (4-0, 3.33).Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face
- Don't call back! FCC warns of West African 'One Ring' phone scam in Texas
- ACL 2019 lineup is out! Big names include Cardi B, Guns N' Roses