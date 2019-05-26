Building blocks in place after Longhorns loss in Super Regional

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: KXAN/Jonathan Thomas

TUSCALOOSA, AL (KXAN) — Texas rallied behind its injured star pitcher to push its Super Regional series with Alabama to a third game, but won't be advancing to the Women's College World Series after an 8-5 loss to the Crimson Tide.

The loss ended the Longhorns season with Alabama advancing to the WCWS in Oklahoma City. Texas couldn't find the pitching it need in the decisive game and Alabama's dangerous line-up played to its potential.

Alabama frustrated Longhorn pitchers Brooke Bollinger and Shealyn O'Leary scoring six runs in the first three innings. Texas trailed 7-1 after the fourth inning before Shannon Rhodes gave the Longhorns a chance with a grand slam home run to make the score 7-5 Alabama in the fifth inning.

Alabama added a run in the sixth and the Longhorns couldn't do anything else off Crimson Tide pitcher Montana Fouts.

The Longhorns lost their ace pitcher, Miranda Elish to a horrific injury during game two. On an Alabama foul ball, Texas catched Mary Iakopo attempted to make a throw to second and unintentionally hit Elish in the face while she was a close range in the circle. Elish stayed down on the infield for several minutes before leaving the game. Elish didn't return to the series, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Thank you for all the best wishes and love for Miranda #truewarrior pic.twitter.com/OuXKqZizCx — Mike White (@TexasCoachWhite) May 25, 2019

After the Elish injury, Texas rallied from a 4-0 deficit with seven straight runs and earned the game two win 7-5 motivated by their missing teammate.

Texas coach Mike White has the building blocks in place after a successful 46-17 record during his first year with the Longhorns. Elish along with the main core of offensive players are expected to return for the 2019-20 season.