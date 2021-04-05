Bubble bound: Texas volleyball earns No. 4 seed for NCAA Tournament in Omaha

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas volleyball team is officially recognized as one of the top four teams in the country, after earning a No. 4 overall seed when the NCAA Tournament pairings were announced on Sunday.

Texas (23-1, 16-0 in Big 12) earns a first round bye for their efforts over the regular season, and will host the winner of Samford-Wright State in the second round matchup scheduled for April 15th.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the season was split up over the fall and spring, with Texas earning a 9-1 record in the spring.

It’s a very different experience for the Longhorns, however, head coach Jerritt Elliott is happy with the results.

“We’re going into a different tournament than we’ve ever done before and we’re trying to take it one day at a time,” Elliott said.

The tournament will be another “bubble” style event, and the matches will take place in Omaha, NE.

The volleyball Longhorns are drawing from the men’s and women’s basketball squads, two teams who recently went through the same experience at their respective tournaments.

“I think Vic (Schaefer) their team did a really nice job of battling through that,” Elliott said. “I think the all of the protocols that we’ve been through at Texas is going to help us out.”

Junior outside hitter Logan Eggleston said that although the protocols at Texas have been similar, going into a bubble environment still warrants some adjustments.

“It’s going to definitely be weird being in the bubble and again just having school and volleyball,” Eggleston added. “We’re going to have to just find ways to have fun, play board games, listen to music, watch shows and still find ways to connect to each other while we’re stuck in the bubble.”

Texas will have ten days until their first match.