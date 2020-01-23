Brown named McDonald’s All-American

AUSTIN (KXAN)– Vandegrift senior Greg Brown III received one of the highest honors in sports, named McDonald’s All-American on Thursday. The 43rd annual game is April 1st at the Toyota Center in Houston.

The 6-9 forward is one of the most sought after recruits in the nation still undecided on his college choice. Brown has been the main target of Shaka Smart and Texas, but is being pursued by schools all over the country, he recently made visits to Memphis and Kentucky. Brown is the son of Greg Jr., a former University of Texas defensive back.

Brown is averaging more than 26 points and 13 rebounds per game for the Vipers. Vandegrift is 24-2 heading into their game at Hendrickson on Friday.