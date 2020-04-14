Mack Brown wants coaches to resist temptation, don’t predict college football’s future

AUSTIN(KXAN) — North Carolina head coach Mack Brown is anxious to get back to work after a 7-6 first season in his second stint in Chapel Hill.

But like everyone else, Brown understands that nobody really knows when they will get back to work in-person.

“I wish a lot of people including me and some other coaches would not start projecting what we think is going to happen, we project what we want to happen,” Brown told KXAN on Tuesday. “Everybody wants to have football back in the Fall, what we’ve got to do is prepare to have it, we’ve got to prepare for the guys to come back when it’s time. The medical community, the brilliant people that are working on this virus will tell us that it’s okay and it’s safe to come back.”

Brown coached the Tar Heels for 10 years before going to Texas in 1997 where he coached 16 years, not only leading Texas to the 2005 National Championship, but winning at least 10 games for nine straight seasons.

Brown was out of coaching for five years before taking the UNC job. Brown will be 69 years old in late August and says that instead of his age working against him, he looks at it as a plus.

“I think if you can get an older guy with this much experience that has passion and energy, it works. The reason people don’t hire older people they’re afraid they’re tired and they’re old and they can’t communicate with kids, if you can communicate with kids you can communicate at 25 or 65, it doesn’t make any difference, but you’ve got to be passionate.”

Brown has proved his communication with kids, his 2020 recruiting class was ranked No. 16 in the nation by ESPN and his 2021 class is currently ranked No. 2 behind Ohio State.

North Carolina is expected to be even better this season with quarterback Sam Howell passing for 3,641 yards and 38 touchdowns as true freshman.