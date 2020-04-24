Brother of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott dead at 31

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott speaks during a news conference following an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) — Jace Prescott, the older brother of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, died Thursday, according to a release from the Dallas Cowboys.

“It is with great sadness and support that we share the news of the passing of Jace Prescott today. The loss of Tad and Dak’s brother is devastating. At this incredibly difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy,” the Cowboys organization said in the release.

Jace Prescott was 31 years old. Prescott played offensive line at Northwestern State in Louisiana from 2008 to 2010.