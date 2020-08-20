Bregman place on 10-day injured list while Astros keep winning

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – AUGUST 06: Alex Bregman #2 of the Houston Astros rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run off of Stefan Crichton #58 of the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning at Chase Field on August 06, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

DENVER, Colo. (KXAN) — The Houston Astros have been dealt blow after blow on the injury front during the first 20 games of the abbreviated 2020 season. So far, it’s not completely affecting their performance on the field with the team racking up wins with its best run of the season.

On Thursday, third baseman Alex Bregman was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. Bregman pulled up limping on a double in the fourth inning of Houston’s win against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday for the team’s seventh straight win.

“I felt it when I was running down the line to first base, right about when I was going to make the turn to second. Disappointed. I want to be out there every day, playing with my guys. I was starting to feel pretty damn good,” Bregman said.

Bregman believes he should be able to recover fairly quickly from the injury. Others in the Astros clubhouse haven’t been as lucky.

Soon-to-be star Yordan Alvarez is out for the season after knee surgery. Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Justin Verlander hasn’t played since July 24 with a forearm strain, but he reportedly did a light workout this week. Closer Roberto Osuna is rehabbing an elbow injury and is hoping to return at some time this season.

On the positive side of the Astros’ injury list, outfielder Michael Brantley and pitcher Chris Devenski may be ready to make an impact soon. Brantley is dealing with a quad injury that placed him on the 10-day IL on August 12. Devenski has been on the injured list for nearly a month with elbow soreness.

The Astros (14-10) are on a seven-game winning streak with series wins against Seattle and Colorado after a five-game losing streak that dropped the team to third in the AL West division standings.

Houston continues its road trip to San Diego for a three-game series over the weekend with the suddenly red-hot Padres.