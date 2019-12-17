Brees sets new mark for NFL touchdown passes

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 16: Quarterback Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints throws his 539th career touchdown pass, tying Peyton Manning for the most in league history, in the second quarter of the game against Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 16, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA (KXAN)– Drew Brees continues to rewrite the NFL record books. Brees broke Peyton Manning’s record for touchdown passes on Monday night with his 540th. The record breaker came early in the 3rd quarter, a five yard pass tight end Josh Hill, his third of the game. Brees came into the game against Indianapolis tied with Tom Brady with 538. His first TD pass was to Michael Thomas and then tied with record with his second touchdown of the quarter, to Tre’Quan Smith.

In 2018 Brees broke Manning’s record for most passing yards in NFL history.

Brees starred at Westlake high school where he led the Chaparrals to their only state football championship in 1996. Westlake will play Denton Guyer on Saturday night in Arlington in the 6A D2 State title game.