Brees sets new mark for NFL touchdown passes

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA (KXAN)– Drew Brees continues to rewrite the NFL record books. Brees broke Peyton Manning’s record for touchdown passes on Monday night with his 540th. The record breaker came early in the 3rd quarter, a five yard pass tight end Josh Hill, his third of the game. Brees came into the game against Indianapolis tied with Tom Brady with 538. His first TD pass was to Michael Thomas and then tied with record with his second touchdown of the quarter, to Tre’Quan Smith.
In 2018 Brees broke Manning’s record for most passing yards in NFL history.
Brees starred at Westlake high school where he led the Chaparrals to their only state football championship in 1996. Westlake will play Denton Guyer on Saturday night in Arlington in the 6A D2 State title game.