Brees, Saints don’t have answers to Falcons defense in 26-9 loss

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) is sacked by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KXAN) — The New Orleans Saints couldn’t keep Drew Brees up right for any sort of late game comeback.

The Atlanta Falcons sacked Brees six times in a surprising 26-9 win against the Saints in New Orleans.

The offense was held without a touchdown as the Falcons defense overpowered the Saints front. Brees threw for 287 yards completing 32 passes on 45 attempts.

New Orleans cut the deficit to 13-9 on a Will Lutz field goal in the third quarter, but the Falcons scored the final 13 points in the final quarter for the upset.

The Saints had not been held without a touchdown at home with Brees running the offense since the record-setting QB joined New Orleans in 2006, according to the Associated Press.

With the New Orleans (7-2) loss, the NFC standings open up a little bit giving way to other challengers. The top two records in the conference receive a first round bye in the playoffs. San Francisco (8-0) owns the top record. Green Bay (8-2) currently has the conference’s second best record.