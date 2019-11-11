Brees, Saints don’t have answers to Falcons defense in 26-9 loss

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KXAN) — The New Orleans Saints couldn’t keep Drew Brees up right for any sort of late game comeback.
The Atlanta Falcons sacked Brees six times in a surprising 26-9 win against the Saints in New Orleans.
The offense was held without a touchdown as the Falcons defense overpowered the Saints front. Brees threw for 287 yards completing 32 passes on 45 attempts.
New Orleans cut the deficit to 13-9 on a Will Lutz field goal in the third quarter, but the Falcons scored the final 13 points in the final quarter for the upset.
The Saints had not been held without a touchdown at home with Brees running the offense since the record-setting QB joined New Orleans in 2006, according to the Associated Press.
With the New Orleans (7-2) loss, the NFC standings open up a little bit giving way to other challengers. The top two records in the conference receive a first round bye in the playoffs. San Francisco (8-0) owns the top record. Green Bay (8-2) currently has the conference’s second best record.