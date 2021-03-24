BREAKING: Austin FC releases full schedule for inaugural season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The full, 34-match schedule for Austin FC’s inaugural season was released by Major League Soccer Wednesday.

The club will start the season with seven straight road matches before its first ever home game at Q2 Stadium June 19 against the San Jose Earthquakes.

After the match against the Earthquakes, Austin FC will travel to Minnesota for a June 23 match before returning home to host the defending 2020 MLS Cup Champions, Columbus Crew SC on June 27 as part of a three-game homestand. Anthony Precourt, the CEO of the Austin FC’s ownership group, previously led the Crew SC ownership group before starting a franchise in Austin.

Austin FC will host Crew SC, the Portland Timbers (July 3) and LAFC (July 7) during an 11-day stay at Q2 Stadium.

Heineken Rivalry Week will feature a home match against the Houston Dynamo on August 4 and a road trip to FC Dallas on August 7. Austin FC will play FC Dallas two more times, August 29 at Q2 Stadium and Oct. 30 at Dallas’ Toyota Stadium. Austin FC will play the Houston Dynamo FC at BBVA Stadium on Sept. 11 and Oct. 24 at Q2 Stadium.

Austin FC regular season schedule

*Home games in bold

DATEOPPONENT TIME (CDT)TV
Sat., April 17Los Angeles FC4:30 p.m.Fox (National)
Sat., April 24 Colorado Rapids8 p.m.CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO
Sat., May 1 Minnesota United FC7 p.m.CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO
Sun., May 9Sporting Kansas City6:30 p.m.FS1 (National)
Sat., May 15LA Galaxy2:30pmUnivision (National)
Sun., May 23Nashville SC8 p.m.FS1 (National)
Sat., May 29Seattle Sounders3 p.m.CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO
Sat., June 19San Jose Earthquakes8 p.m.UniMás (National)
Wed., June 23Minnesota United FC7 p.m.CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO
Sun., June 27 Columbus Crew SC 7 p.m.FS1 (National)
Sat., July 3 Portland Timbers 8 p.m.CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO
Wed., July 7 Los Angeles FC8 p.m.CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO
Sat., July 17Sporting Kansas City7:30 p.m.CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO
Thu., July 22 Seattle Sounders8:30 p.m.ESPN (National)
Wed., July 28Vancouver Whitecaps FC9 p.m.CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO
Sat., July 31Colorado Rapids8 p.m.CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO
Wed., Aug. 4Houston Dynamo8 p.m.CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO
Sat., Aug. 7FC Dallas7:30 p.m.CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO
Sat., Aug. 14Real Salt Lake9 p.m.CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO
Wed., Aug. 18Vancouver Whitecaps FC8 p.m.CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO
Sat., Aug. 21Portland Timbers8 p.m.CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO
Sun., Aug. 29FC Dallas8 p.m.FS1 (National)
Sat., Sept. 11Houston Dynamo7:30 p.m.CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO
Wed., Sept. 15Los Angeles FC8 p.m.CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO
Sat., Sept. 18San Jose Earthquakes8 p.m.CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO
Sun., Sept. 26LA GalaxyTBDESPN (National)
Wed., Sept. 29Colorado Rapids8 p.m.CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO
Sat., Oct. 2Real Salt Lake2:30 p.m.UniMás (National)
Sat., Oct. 16Minnesota United FC8 p.m.CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO
Wed., Oct. 20San Jose Earthquakes9:30 p.m.CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO
Sun., Oct. 24Houston Dynamo3 p.m.ESPN (National)
Sat., Oct. 30FC Dallas7 p.m.CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO
Wed., Nov. 3Sporting Kansas City8 p.m.CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO
Sun., Nov 7Portland Timbers5 p.m.CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO

CW Austin TV home for regional coverage of Austin FC

The CW Austin, KNVA, will be the television home for Austin FC soccer for both the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The channel will air a majority of Austin FC’s regional telecasts for the next two years. Any remaining regional broadcasts not on The CW Austin will air on either KXAN or KBVO.

The first regional broadcast, an 8 p.m. CT kickoff against the Colorado Rapids on April 24, will be on one of KXAN’s channels (KXAN, The CW Austin or KBVO).

The inaugural Austin FC home game on June 19 will air on TUDN. The season opener on April 17 will air on FOX network television.

Here’s how to watch Austin FC games this season.

