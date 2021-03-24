BREAKING: Austin FC releases full schedule for inaugural season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The full, 34-match schedule for Austin FC’s inaugural season was released by Major League Soccer Wednesday.

The club will start the season with seven straight road matches before its first ever home game at Q2 Stadium June 19 against the San Jose Earthquakes.

After the match against the Earthquakes, Austin FC will travel to Minnesota for a June 23 match before returning home to host the defending 2020 MLS Cup Champions, Columbus Crew SC on June 27 as part of a three-game homestand. Anthony Precourt, the CEO of the Austin FC’s ownership group, previously led the Crew SC ownership group before starting a franchise in Austin.

Austin FC will host Crew SC, the Portland Timbers (July 3) and LAFC (July 7) during an 11-day stay at Q2 Stadium.

Heineken Rivalry Week will feature a home match against the Houston Dynamo on August 4 and a road trip to FC Dallas on August 7. Austin FC will play FC Dallas two more times, August 29 at Q2 Stadium and Oct. 30 at Dallas’ Toyota Stadium. Austin FC will play the Houston Dynamo FC at BBVA Stadium on Sept. 11 and Oct. 24 at Q2 Stadium.

Austin FC regular season schedule

*Home games in bold

DATE OPPONENT TIME (CDT) TV Sat., April 17 Los Angeles FC 4:30 p.m. Fox (National) Sat., April 24 Colorado Rapids 8 p.m. CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO Sat., May 1 Minnesota United FC 7 p.m. CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO Sun., May 9 Sporting Kansas City 6:30 p.m. FS1 (National) Sat., May 15 LA Galaxy 2:30pm Univision (National) Sun., May 23 Nashville SC 8 p.m. FS1 (National) Sat., May 29 Seattle Sounders 3 p.m. CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO Sat., June 19 San Jose Earthquakes 8 p.m. UniMás (National) Wed., June 23 Minnesota United FC 7 p.m. CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO Sun., June 27 Columbus Crew SC 7 p.m. FS1 (National) Sat., July 3 Portland Timbers 8 p.m. CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO Wed., July 7 Los Angeles FC 8 p.m. CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO Sat., July 17 Sporting Kansas City 7:30 p.m. CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO Thu., July 22 Seattle Sounders 8:30 p.m. ESPN (National) Wed., July 28 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 9 p.m. CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO Sat., July 31 Colorado Rapids 8 p.m. CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO Wed., Aug. 4 Houston Dynamo 8 p.m. CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO Sat., Aug. 7 FC Dallas 7:30 p.m. CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO Sat., Aug. 14 Real Salt Lake 9 p.m. CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO Wed., Aug. 18 Vancouver Whitecaps FC 8 p.m. CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO Sat., Aug. 21 Portland Timbers 8 p.m. CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO Sun., Aug. 29 FC Dallas 8 p.m. FS1 (National) Sat., Sept. 11 Houston Dynamo 7:30 p.m. CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO Wed., Sept. 15 Los Angeles FC 8 p.m. CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO Sat., Sept. 18 San Jose Earthquakes 8 p.m. CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO Sun., Sept. 26 LA Galaxy TBD ESPN (National) Wed., Sept. 29 Colorado Rapids 8 p.m. CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO Sat., Oct. 2 Real Salt Lake 2:30 p.m. UniMás (National) Sat., Oct. 16 Minnesota United FC 8 p.m. CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO Wed., Oct. 20 San Jose Earthquakes 9:30 p.m. CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO Sun., Oct. 24 Houston Dynamo 3 p.m. ESPN (National) Sat., Oct. 30 FC Dallas 7 p.m. CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO Wed., Nov. 3 Sporting Kansas City 8 p.m. CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO Sun., Nov 7 Portland Timbers 5 p.m. CW Austin, KXAN or KBVO

CW Austin TV home for regional coverage of Austin FC

The CW Austin, KNVA, will be the television home for Austin FC soccer for both the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The channel will air a majority of Austin FC’s regional telecasts for the next two years. Any remaining regional broadcasts not on The CW Austin will air on either KXAN or KBVO.

The first regional broadcast, an 8 p.m. CT kickoff against the Colorado Rapids on April 24, will be on one of KXAN’s channels (KXAN, The CW Austin or KBVO).

The inaugural Austin FC home game on June 19 will air on TUDN. The season opener on April 17 will air on FOX network television.

Here’s how to watch Austin FC games this season.