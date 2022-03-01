Bracketology: Projections for Texas, Big 12 teams for NCAA Tournament

Texas forward Timmy Allen (0) shoots while defended by West Virginia forwards Jalen Bridges, center, and Isaiah Cottrell, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Less than two weeks away from Selection Sunday, the Big 12 currently has six teams projected to make the NCAA Tournament, which ranks as the third-most of any conference in the country.

The Big 12 is a gauntlet and widely considered the strongest conference in the nation, which is proven by the teams at the top. As of Tuesday, March 1, Kansas and Baylor are both projected to be No. 1 seeds by most projections.

Texas Tech is a No. 3 seed, but the Red Raiders are making a strong push for a No. 2 seed. The Texas Longhorns are a No. 5 seed with the opportunity to reach the No. 4 line with the Big 12 tournament next week.

Iowa State and TCU are both firmly in the field with the end of the regular season coming up this weekend. TCU still has two games against Kansas, which could enhance its resume’. Iowa State is projected as a No. 7 seed by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi. The Horned Frogs are slotted as a No. 9 seed.

The Houston Cougars are projected to win the American Athletic Conference and take in another high seed after a Final Four appearance in 2021. Currently, Houston is a No. 5 seed, according to ESPN.

SMU is firmly on the bubble, needing some quality wins down the stretch. CBS’ Jerry Palm has the Mustangs in the field, while ESPN is out on SMU.

Texas State won the Sun Belt regular season title and are looking to avenge a 2021 conference tournament loss that kept the Bobcats out of the NCAA Tournament. Texas State is projected to be the automatic qualifier from the Sun Belt, which is good for a No. 14 seed.

North Texas should be dancing in March, projected to win Conference USA. The same goes for Texas Southern, which is projected to win the SWAC’s automatic qualifier spot.

Here’s a look at some of the top bracketologists’ projections and a full look from The Bracket Matrix, which pulls NCAA Tournament bracket projections from over 100 different sources.

NCAA Tournament projections

Kansas

ESPN: 1-seed

CBS: 2-seed

Bracket Matrix score: 1.16 (1-seed)

Baylor

ESPN: 1-seed

CBS: 1-seed

Bracket Matrix score: 1.24 (1-seed)

Texas Tech

ESPN: 3-seed

CBS: 3-seed

Bracket Matrix score: 2.89 (3-seed)

Texas

ESPN: 5-seed

CBS: 6-seed

Bracket Matrix score: 4.81 (5-seed)

Houston

ESPN: 5-seed

CBS: 6-seed

Bracket Matrix score: 4.77 (5-seed)

Iowa State

ESPN: 7-seed

CBS: 7-seed

Bracket Matrix score: 7.4 (8-seed)

TCU

ESPN: 9-seed

CBS: 9-seed

Bracket Matrix score: 9.16 (9-seed)

SMU

ESPN: First Four Out (not in field)

CBS: 11-seed

Bracket Matrix score: 11.62 (12-seed)

North Texas

ESPN: 12-seed

CBS: 11-seed

Bracket Matrix score: 11.38 (12-seed)

Texas State

ESPN: 14-seed

CBS: 14-seed

Bracket Matrix score: 14.37 (14-seed)

Texas Southern

ESPN: 16-seed

CBS: 16-seed

Bracket Matrix score: 16 (16-seed)