Bowl Rundown: Texas A&M meets Mack Brown, UNC in Orange Bowl

CHESTNUT HILL, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 03: Head coach Mack Brown of the North Carolina Tar Heels looks on from the sideline during the game against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium on October 03, 2020 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jimbo Fisher’s fondness of the Orange Bowl goes back to his youth, and he can still remember what a big deal it was to get in front of the television and wrap up every New Year’s Day by watching the matchup.

The game means plenty to him.

He’d just rather not have been there this year.

But the Orange Bowl is what awaits Fisher and Texas A&M to end this season, after they fell one spot shy of a berth in the College Football Playoff. The Aggies (8-1) will take on North Carolina (8-3) in the game on Jan. 2.

“We’re in a New Year’s 6 game against a great opponent and we’re very happy to be there,” Fisher said. “There’s no frustration at all.”

Well, that’s not exactly true.

Fisher lobbied for the Aggies to get one of the four playoff spots, saying Saturday that “if you’re going to pick the best four teams, we’re one of them.” And Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond didn’t hide his thoughts when the playoff matchups — Alabama vs. Notre Dame, Clemson vs. Ohio State — were announced: “JOKE,” he tweeted.

“Does A&M deserve to be in? Absolutely,” North Carolina coach Mack Brown said.

I’m so proud of this team, this program, and everyone who has had a hand in the development of our program. Looking forward to playing one more. https://t.co/5fIzTtfbbW — Mack Brown (@CoachMackBrown) December 20, 2020

The Aggies, who finished fifth in the final CFP rankings, are heading to the Orange Bowl for the first time in 77 years. It will be North Carolina’s first time in the Orange Bowl, and the first meeting between the schools.

Texas A&M has won seven consecutive games — tied for the fifth-longest such streak in the country — and lost only once this season, that being a 52-24 defeat at the hands of No. 1 Alabama in the Aggies’ second game this fall.

They then rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to beat Florida and kickstart this winning streak, but it wasn’t enough to earn a playoff berth.

“You move on. That’s life,” Fisher said. “We’ve had a great opportunity. We’ve had a great year. We’ve done great things and we put ourselves in position to be in it. But we weren’t. So, now it’s time to move on. You want to be in it but at the same time, we’re in the Orange Bowl, man.”

The committee chose Notre Dame (10-1) over Texas A&M for the last spot. Notre Dame’s best win was against Clemson, with the Tigers then winning the rematch in the ACC title game on Saturday. Texas A&M’s best win was against Florida. Perhaps ironically, the fact that Notre Dame has already beaten North Carolina — another CFP-ranked team — seemed to be the win that doomed the Aggies’ playoff chances.

“When it was all said and done, the committee decided that Notre Dame had earned its way to that fourth spot over a very good Texas A&M team,” CFP selection committee chair Gary Barta said.

Putting North Carolina in the Orange Bowl was the easy part; the Tar Heels were locked into the game because they were the ACC’s highest-ranked team in the final CFP standings besides playoff-bound Clemson and Notre Dame. North Carolina won 62-26 at Miami on Dec. 12, a win that allowed the Tar Heels to leapfrog the Hurricanes in the CFP standings — otherwise, Miami would have likely been in the Orange Bowl on its home field.

“We haven’t been in this neighborhood. We haven’t been in a major bowl game,” Brown said. “I told our guys, ‘If you want to live in the neighborhood of the best in the country, then you’ve got to beat the best in the country.’ So, it’ll be a real fun challenge for us.”

Some of what to know about the Orange Bowl:

STRENGTH VS. STRENGTH

North Carolina has the No. 4 offense in the country, averaging 556.6 yards per game. Texas A&M has the No. 4 rushing defense in the country, yielding just 92.2 yards on the ground per contest.

ATTENDANCE

For now, the plan is to cap attendance at the game to roughly 13,000 fans, which is consistent with the protocols put in place by the Miami Dolphins for their games and Hurricanes games at Hard Rock Stadium this season. The 13,000-fan figure represents 20% capacity of the stadium, which will also play host to the CFP national championship game on Jan. 11.

BOWL WINNERS

The Orange Bowl coaches certainly know how to end seasons with victories. Fisher is 7-2 all-time in bowl games. Brown is 14-8 in the postseason, plus has been part of the Orange Bowl twice as an assistant coach.

WELCOME BACK

For Fisher, it’s a return to a stadium where he’s gone 6-0 — including a pair of Orange Bowl victories. He went 4-0 at Miami when he was at Florida State, plus guided the Seminoles to Orange Bowl wins over Northern Illinois to end the 2012 season and Michigan to end the 2016 season.

Among the few blemishes on Fisher’s resume from those years at Florida State: He went 0-2 against North Carolina, the Tar Heels winning both of those matchups by identical 37-35 scores.

AT STAKE

Texas A&M would finish 9-1 with a win, which would be the Aggies’ best record since going 10-0-1 in 1994. North Carolina won the Military Bowl last season and is seeking bowl victories in consecutive seasons for the first time since winning four straight from 1995 through 1998.

Cotton Bowl: Big 12 champ Oklahoma vs SEC runner-up Florida

No. 8 Oklahoma and No. 10 Florida will play in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 30. The game at the home stadium of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys comes 12 seasons after the Gators beat the Sooners in the BCS national championship game.

The Sooners are returning to the same stadium where they just won their sixth Big 12 championship in a row.

Florida is the SEC runner-up after losing to No. 1 Alabama in their conference title game. It is the third Cotton Bowl for Oklahoma and the first for Florida.

TCU, Arkansas to meet in Texas Bowl

Former Southwest Conference rivals TCU and Arkansas will meet in the Texas Bowl on New Year’s Eve. It will be the 71st meeting between the schools and the first since 2017.

The Horned Frogs are on a three-game winning streak and won five of their final six games after losing three of their first four.

The Razorbacks are on a four-game losing streak, including a 52-3 rout at the hands of No. 1 Alabama in their last game. They won only three games.

Oklahoma State travels to Florida to face No. 18 Miami

Oklahoma State seeks its 10th bowl win in its 15th consecutive appearance, while No. 18 Miami looks to end a three-game bowl losing streak.

The Hurricanes average 432.6 yards per game behind former Houston QB D’Eriq King, slightly more than the Cowboys (427.7). But OSU is good at getting off the field, ranking second nationally in third-down defense at .263. A pass rush that tied for 12th with 3.2 sacks per outing helps and will face a Miami offense yielded nearly three sacks per game.

The Hurricanes topped OSU 40-3 in the previous meeting in 1991.

No. 12 Iowa State to face No. 25 Oregon in Fiesta Bowl

The Fiesta Bowl could add another high-scoring game to its history with No. 12 Iowa State scheduled to face No. 25 Oregon on Jan. 2.

The Cyclones dropped four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings after losing to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game. The Ducks won their second straight Pac-12 championship by beating Southern California.

Iowa State has the nation’s leading rusher in Breece Hall, who had 1,436 yards and 19 touchdowns. Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough threw for 1,480 yards and 13 touchdowns with five interceptions in six games.

West Virginia to face Tennessee in Liberty Bowl

West Virginia and Tennessee are set to face off in the Liberty Bowl on New Year’s Eve in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Mountaineers (5-4) were undefeated at home, and winless on the road, this season. Tennessee (3-7) has lost seven of its last eight games.

The Volunteers are led by sophomore running back Eric Gray, who was named Tennessee Mr. Football three times at Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis. West Virginia’s Leddie Brown has 945 yards rushing — more than the entire team had in 2019 — and nine rushing touchdowns this season.