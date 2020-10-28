Bowl projections: Where will Big 12, Texas A&M land for bowl season?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Yes, it is way too early to be planning for a college football bowl season, but here we are. It’s technically week 9 in college football even though most teams have only played five games — or in the Big Ten’s case — one game.

Currently, there are 37 bowl games scheduled, giving 74 teams the opportunity to play an extra game of varying importance at the end of the 2020 season.

Keep in mind it’s a small sample size, but there’s at least a decent amount of data out there to put out some projections on where the Big 12 teams plus Texas A&M may travel for bowl season. We do know one thing — Texas and Texas A&M will not be playing each other in a bowl game. Neither the schools, nor the conferences will let that rematch happen in a meaningless postseason, exhibition game.

Here are the projections after week 8 of the season.

Texas Longhorns

Texas Bowl: Longhorns vs. Arkansas (ESPN)

Liberty Bowl: Longhorns vs. Kentucky (ESPN)

Liberty Bowl: Longhorns vs. Arkansas (Stadium)

Liberty Bowl: Longhorns vs. Kentucky (CBS Sports)

Texas A&M Aggies

Cotton Bowl: Aggies vs. Oklahoma State (ESPN)

Cotton Bowl: Aggies vs. Oklahoma State (ESPN)

Cotton Bowl: Aggies vs. Oklahoma State (Stadium)

Outback Bowl: Aggies vs. Michigan (CBS Sports)

Oklahoma Sooners

Cheez-It Bowl: Sooners vs. North Carolina (ESPN)

Texas Bowl: Sooners vs. Arkansas (ESPN)

Cheez-It Bowl: Sooners vs. North Carolina (Stadium)

Cheez-It Bowl: Sooners vs. North Carolina (CBS Sports)

Baylor Bears

Armed Forces Bowl: Bears vs. Tulsa (ESPN)

Armed Forces Bowl: Bears vs. Houston (Stadium)

First Responder Bowl: Bears vs. Arkansas State (CBS Sports)

TCU Horned Frogs