Bowl projections: Texas pegged with marquee opponents

AUSTIN, TX – NOVEMBER 09: Keaontay Ingram #26 of the Texas Longhorns rushes for a touchdown defended by Johnathan Durham #6 of the Kansas State Wildcats in the fourth quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Based off current projections, the Longhorns aren’t going back to a “New Years Six” bowl this year after a trip to the Sugar Bowl in 2018. The prestige of Texas’ bowl game may be below expectations in 2019, but the opponent would be high-profile, according to the latest projections.

CBS Sports Analyst Jerry Palm has Texas in Orlando, Florida for the Camping World Bowl against Notre Dame on Saturday, Dec. 28. A rematch from the 2015 and 2016 regular season openers between the Longhorns and Fighting Irish.

Texas would be making its first appearance in the Camping World Bowl under the current bowl structure.

In Palm’s projections, OU is playing LSU in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl. Baylor would be playing Alabama in the Sugar Bowl with its Big 12 against SEC tie-in.

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura projects the same match-up in the same location with the Longhorns and Irish.

Mark Schlabach believes the Longhorns will stay closer to home going to San Antonio’s Alamo Bowl to face USC on Tuesday, Dec. 31. A rematch from the 2017 and 2018 regular seasons.

Neither expect the Big 12 to make the College Football Playoff with OU facing Georgia or Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.

Sports Illustrated’s latest projections put the Longhorns in the Texas Bowl in Houston against Mississippi State Friday, Dec. 27.