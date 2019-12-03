Bowl Projections: San Antonio or Orlando for the Longhorns

AUSTIN, TX – NOVEMBER 29: Devin Duvernay #6 of the Texas Longhorns attempts to avoid a tackle by Damarcus Fields #23 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns appear to be trending toward two bowl destinations — San Antonio’s Alamo Bowl or Orlando’s Camping World Bowl.

Baylor’s performance in this week’s Big 12 Championship game might actually decide it all for Texas.

A Baylor win against Oklahoma would likely put the Bears in the Sugar Bowl as the Big 12 Champion and knock OU into an at-large position in a New Year’s Six game — likely at AT&T Stadium in the Cotton Bowl. Baylor has a chance at a playoff spot, but would need Georgia and Utah to lose to realistically have a chance.

In this scenario, Texas would look very attractive to the folks in charge of the Alamo Bowl. It was reported Monday morning by Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express News that Alamo Bowl officials were weighing the pros and cons of an invite for Texas or Kansas State.

Hearing there continues to be healthy debate over at the Alamo Bowl about which Big 12 team to take if OU and Baylor stay in NY6. KSU obviously would fill the hotels and is an attractive choice.



But if they get a chance at USC-Texas, I'd be surprised if they pass. — Mike Finger (@mikefinger) December 2, 2019

Mark Schlabach of ESPN and Bill Bender of The Sporting News each project the Longhorns to San Antonio for a New Year’s Eve clash with either Oregon or California.

A Baylor loss to OU in the Big 12 title game opens up several other possibilities. If the Sooners get into the College Football Playoff, Baylor would take the Sugar Bowl slot and the Alamo Bowl would be back on the table for another Big 12 team.

If OU wins and doesn’t reach the playoff, the Sooners will represent the conference in the Sugar Bowl and Baylor could land a New Year’s Six game or the Alamo Bowl spot.

With Baylor in San Antonio, the Longhorns would be a prime candidate for the Camping World Bowl. CBS Sports analyst Jerry Palm is sticking to his prediction of Texas and Notre Dame in Orlando, Florida. Jason Kirk of Banner Society has the same prediction.

Texas finished in a four-way tie for third place in the conference with Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Iowa State. However, the Big 12 bowl agreement doesn’t place a team in a game based off the standings.

After the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six bowl games claim their Big 12 teams, these bowl partners may select any bowl-eligible Big 12 team when it’s their turn to draft.

