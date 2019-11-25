Bowl projections: Longhorns landing spot still up in the air

WACO, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 23: Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns throws against the Baylor Bears in the second half at McLane Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the Longhorns keep dropping games, the bowl possibilities actually become more scattered. Texas has lost three out of four games to completely sink a season that started with high expectations and promise.

The Longhorns (6-5, 4-4) will finish the regular season Friday against Texas Tech, and the outcome will most certainly play a part in their postseason destination. Texas Tech was eliminated from bowl contention after a loss to Kansas State Saturday, so they will be treating Friday’s contest at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium as its bowl game.

While the Texas “brand” is always attractive to the bowls, three straight losses to end the season wouldn’t be a good look.

This is completely opinion, but ESPN’s current projections seem to be the most far-fetched. Mark Schlabach places the Longhorns in the Texas Bowl which makes sense, but…the opponent is completely impossible. Schlabach is ready to renew the rivalry with Texas and Texas A&M in Houston which won’t happen. The SEC handpicks where to put its teams and it will not put the Aggies in a game against the Longhorns — history tells us that.

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura is maintaining his position that the Longhorns will be in Memphis for the Liberty Bowl against Cincinnati. This also seems unlikely because the Liberty Bowl picks fourth in the Big 12 hierarchy of bowl games — not including the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six games. It’s possible that the Longhorns could fall that far, but the almighty dollar will play a factor.

CBS Sports analyst Jerry Palm predicts the Longhorns are going to the Camping World Bowl in Orlando, Florida to face Notre Dame. This seems a little bit high, but the idea of getting two big name programs together for a December 28 meeting might be too good to pass up.

Jason Kirk from Banner Society says the Longhorns will be heading to the Texas Bowl for the second time in three seasons to face Mississippi State. The Bulldogs need to beat rival Ole Miss this week to earn bowl eligibility with their sixth win.