Bowl projections: Can Texas really end up in Memphis?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a loss to Iowa State, the Longhorns’ bowl projections are looking a little gloomy. Let’s face it — everything feels gloomy around the Texas football program right now.

Texas will go into a bowl game with at least four losses. The Longhorns have lost at least four games in 10 straight seasons. The best case bowl scenario would be 8-4. The worst case scenario would be 6-6 — which would definitely lead to an interesting offseason.

It should be noted after the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six bowl games have the opportunity to select Big 12 teams, these bowl partners may select any bowl-eligible Big 12 team.

Selection Order

Valero Alamo

Camping World

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas

AutoZone Liberty

Cheez-It

SERVPRO First Responder

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura’s latest projections basically show the best and worst case scenarios.

Schlabach is holding firm with the same prediction from last week with the Longhorns playing in the Alamo Bowl against USC. Bonagura moved Texas down to the Liberty Bowl spot to face SMU in Memphis. Both of those games are played on New Year’s Eve.

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports expert, kept his same prediction from last week with the Longhorns getting a Dec. 28 meeting against Notre Dame in the Camping World Bowl in Orlando, Florida.