Bowie hosts Westlake in the KBVO Big Game of the Week | Livestream at 7:30 p.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bowie hopes to keep its postseason hopes alive as the regular season nears the final weeks. The Bulldogs will need a strong effort to contain state-ranked Westlake on Thursday night.

The Chaparrals are on a dominant pace, outscoring opponents 330-13 during the 2020 season. Currently on the outside of the playoff race, Bowie will give Westlake’s its best shot at south Austin’s Burger Stadium. You can watch the game live on KBVO-TV or at KXAN.com starting at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Westlake is returning to Burger Stadium for the second straight week after defeating Akins last Friday, 48-0. The Westlake defense has four shutouts in six games this season. The Chaparrals’ closest margin of victory is 46 points in the season opener against Schertz Clemens.

Bowie is facing a massive challenge in back-to-back weeks after losing to Lake Travis last week 52-2. The Bulldogs have two wins this season — both coming in district competition.

How to find KBVO