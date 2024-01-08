AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas freshman Madison Booker notched the first double-double of her collegiate career Jan. 6, propelling her to a Big 12 weekly honor, the conference announced Monday.

Booker was named the Big 12 Conference’s co-player of the week for her performances in a pair of wins for the Longhorns. She scored 15 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in a 70-49 win over West Virginia and tallied 18 points and six rebounds against Texas Tech on Jan. 3.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Booker was forced into taking over at point guard following Rori Harmon’s season-ending knee injury just before the Big 12 Conference schedule began. Texas dropped the opener to No. 4 Baylor 85-79 at home Dec. 30 but has won two consecutive games since.

Booker is the team’s third-leading scorer averaging 13.1 points per game this season. She shared the weekly conference honor with Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee. Booker was previously named the Bog 12 freshman of the week on Dec. 4.

Texas (15-1, 2-1 Big 12) takes on a resurgent TCU program Wednesday at Moody Center. After an 8-23 record last season, the Horned Frogs are 14-2 so far.