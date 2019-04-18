Bold win second game of season on goal from local product Bold win second game of season on goal from local product prev next

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- The Bold clearly enjoy playing at home.

In just their second home game of the season, Austin won its second game of the season, a 1-0 decision over Phoenix Rising FC. The Bold's only other win came in their home opener last month.

Sonny Guadarrama, a Cedar Park graduate, scored the game's only goal in the 52nd minute. The possession started on a Calum Mallace steal that Guadarrama recovered and took the rest of the way.

Keeper Diego Restrepo posted his second shutout of the season.

The Bold continue their three-game homestand on Sunday when they host El Paso Locomotive FC.