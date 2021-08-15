Austin Bold FC consider move citing attendance problems after Austin FC’s success

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Soccer fans in Central Texas like to say that Austin is a “soccer city”. The crowds at Q2 Stadium for Austin FC’s inaugural Major League Soccer season have certainly proved them right.

Unfortunately for the Austin Bold of the United Soccer League, they haven’t seen quite the same passion for the beautiful game, which has them looking into a potential move elsewhere.

“The Austin Bold FC are exploring several options – including staying in Austin,” the club announced in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday.

“The terrific success of Austin FC has greatly affected attendance,” the statement continued. “We love the Austin soccer community and the sport, and are pleased to see it grow. We had hoped there is room for two teams to succeed in the market, but also need to make a decision that’s best for the future of the team.”

The Bold was founded four years ago in August 2017. They played their first season in 2019 and play their home matches at Bold Stadium at Circuit of the Americas.

If the team were to leave Austin, though, it could also be sold. Bobby Epstein, the chairman and founder of COTA, is the Bold’s majority owner.

Austin is currently in position to make the playoffs, sitting eight place in the USL Championship Western Conference. They had a 0-0 draw against Miami on Saturday.

This is the third different USL franchise to call Austin home. The first two were both called the Austin Aztex. The first iteration of the team was in USL’s lower division, while the second version, which folded in 2015, competed at the same level as the Bold.