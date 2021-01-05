Blake Gideon expected to join Sarkisian’s UT staff, according to Football Scoop

AUSTIN, TX – OCTOBER 15: Safety Blake Gideon #21 of the Texas Longhorns runs back a fourth quarter interception against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on October 15, 2011 at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. Linebacker Emmanuel Acho #18 of the Texas Longhorns helps with blocking. The play was eventually ruled a safety against OSU. Oklahoma State beat Texas 38-26. (Photo by Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A familiar face is expected to join Steve Sarkisian’s coaching staff at Texas. Football Scoop first reported that former Longhorns safety Blake Gideon is returning to Texas after a season at Ole Miss.

Gideon was the special teams coordinator at Ole Miss in 2020 and University of Houston in 2019. From 2008 to 2011, Gideon started all 52 games during his Texas career, starting as a true freshman in 2008 and playing in the 2009 BCS National Championship game against Alabama.

The Leander High School product has a deep understanding of Longhorns football and has ties to high school football programs across the state. Gideon also led two of the better special teams units in college football over the last two seasons.

Gideon’s special teams unit at Ole Miss ranked No. 20 in the country, according to Football Outsiders. In 2019, the UH special teams unit ranked No. 12 in the country.

Gideon spent one season in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos before starting his coaching career. Gideon has worked as an analyst or assistant at seven college programs since 2014, including Florida, Auburn and South Carolina.