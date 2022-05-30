AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s almost been a full year since college athletes were able to profit off their name, image and likeness.

In Austin, a new catalyst is revving up its engine and generating national headlines in the NIL era.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson recently inked his sixth NIL deal, partnering with Lamborghini Austin.

“It helps a lot,” he said. “This is the first year that we really get money and have an income.”

This partnership is the very first NIL deal for the Austin dealership.

“You look at speed, performance and design of the Lamborghini sports car, it really represents who Bijan is on the field,” Lamborghini Austin manager Bruce Knox said.

While both parties thought their deal would generate some local coverage, little did they imagine it would set off a firestorm on social media.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson signed his sixth NIL deal with Lamborghini Austin.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson signed his sixth NIL deal with Lamborghini Austin.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson signed his sixth NIL deal with Lamborghini Austin.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson signed his sixth NIL deal with Lamborghini Austin.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson signed his sixth NIL deal with Lamborghini Austin.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson signed his sixth NIL deal with Lamborghini Austin.

“When I posted, it went crazy on Instagram, Twitter, everywhere,” Robinson said. “People started to grab it.”

Longhorns head football coach Steve Sarkisian said the partnership reflects the 20 year old’s leadership.

“How Bijan represents the university, represents himself, the student that he is, the result of that is why he’s got this NIL deal,” he said.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush is a co-founder of MOGL, a platform pairing college athletes with business opportunities.

“The sky is the limit, and I think that kid down there in Austin, Texas has done a phenomenal job of branding himself,” he said.

With the record-breaking running back banking in on several NIL deals after a stellar sophomore season, some wonder if these elevated expectations could slow down his performance this fall.

“I don’t care about pressure,” Robinson concluded. “What I do on the field, it’s on the field, and I don’t worry about anything else outside of that.

Lamborghini Austin confirmed to KXAN folks could soon see the Texas tailback driving around Austin in one of their its sportscars.