AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bijan Robinson looked right at home in his first NFL game Sunday with the Atlanta Falcons.

Robinson scored his first professional touchdown, making a nifty move and then bulldozing two Carolina defenders on his way to an 11-yard receiving score, to help lead the Falcons past the Panthers 24-10 in the season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Robinson gained 83 total yards, 56 on the ground and 27 catching passes, on 16 touches. He averaged 5.6 yards per rush and he hauled in six passes. Atlanta offensive coordinator Dave Ragone used Robinson as a traditional tailback and also as a slot receiver and H-back.

In true Bijan fashion, he said his first game in the NFL was, “super fun.”

“I had a great time with my teammates,” he told FOX Sports sideline reporter Jen Hale after the game. “The O-line opened everything up and gave us opportunities, and the defense absolutely killed it.”

Robinson teamed with second-year running back Tyler Allgeier to account for all three of the Falcons’ touchdowns. Allgeier had two short touchdown runs and led the team with 75 rushing yards on 15 carries.

Robinson, drafted No. 8 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, outdueled No. 1 pick and former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Young completed 20 of 38 passes for 146 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for the Panthers.

Robinson and the Falcons (1-0) face Green Bay at noon Sunday in Atlanta.