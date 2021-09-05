Bijan Robinson named Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is the Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week after his 176 yard performance Saturday against No. 23 Louisiana. This is the first weekly national offensive award for the UT sophomore.

Robinson scored two touchdowns in the 38-18 win against the Ragin’ Cajuns — an 18-yard reception in the first quarter and a seven-yard run in the third quarter. Robinson notched the fourth 100-yard rushing game of his Longhorns career, finishing with 103 against Louisiana.

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian followed up on his preseason plans of featuring Robinson in a variety of ways. Robinson caught four passes for 63 yards Saturday. He scored his receiving touchdown after running out of the backfield and lined up in the slot for a 28-yard reception in the second quarter.

Robinson is the 11th Texas player to earn Walter Camp National Player of the Week award since 2004, the Big 12 said in a release. Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger and linebacker Joseph Ossai both earned the award on separate weeks during the 2020 season.

The Longhorns travel to Arkansas for a 6 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 11) kickoff against the Razorbacks. According to oddsmakers Sunday, Texas is as a six-point favorite. Arkansas opened the season with a 38-17 win against Rice, scoring 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.