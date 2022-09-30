AUSTIN (KXAN) — Longhorns fans now have the chance to get their hands on NFTs featuring running back Bijan Robinson.

The NFTs debuted Thursday afternoon online as part of the Sweet Futures collection, which was the first NFT series for college athletes. Candy, a tech company that develops in licensed digital collectibles, created the series last year.

Ben Gedeon, who specializes in business development at Candy, said it’s been an honor to work with Robinson, especially because of the dedicated Texas fans.

“We’ve created NFTs for him last year as well as this year, so this is our second product with Bijan. Just an excellent player and an awesome athlete to work with,” Gedeon said.

Photo of Bijan Robinson Core NFT from Candy Sweet Futures

Photo of Bijan Robinson Rare NFT from Candy Sweet Futures

Photo of Bijan Robinson Legendary NFT from Candy Sweet Futures

Robinson is one of 17 college athletes being featured in this NFT launch. Others include Taulia Tagovailoa of the University of Maryland and Nolan Smith from the University of Georgia. Eight of those athletes’ NFTs were released Thursday, while the other nine will be available on Oct. 13.

Gedeon explained how NFTs can really impact a fanbase.

“With the new NIL rules, there’s a lot of neat opportunities for student athletes to connect with fans, and especially with this new tech, it’s just another avenue for them to connect to those passionate fans in a really cool way,” Gedeon stated.

This is not the only business venture Robinson has been busy with. Earlier this year, the Texas football player partnered with Lamborghini Austin on an Name, Image, Likeness deal. He also collaborated on a mustard, cleverly named Bijan Mustardson.

Buying NFTs on Candy website

Candy said there are a couple ways to buy the NFTs on its site. One way is grabbing a mystery pack, which includes one “icon” or NFT, for $20.

You can also get a seven-icon pack for $125, which includes seven random NFTs. Those who purchase this pack are also guaranteed a rare version of an icon.

Once the NFTs are bought, fans can then list, buy and sell them on Candy’s marketplace, so they can find their favorite player, even if they weren’t included in their pack.