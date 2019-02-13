Big stage experience motivates Texas baseball Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Texas head coach David Pierce listens to speeches in honor of Augie Garrido at unveiling ceremony (Todd Bynum/KXAN Photo) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas baseball has potential and talent heading into the 2019 season. There will likely be growing pains without Kody Clemens' bat in the line up and David Hamilton's glove at shortstop.

Clemens is in the Tigers organizations and Hamilton is out for the season with a torn achilles he suffered riding a scooter.

There's no substitute for experience and the Longhorns experienced the big stage at the College World Series for the first time in four years.

Texas players have been open during the offseason as to how impactful reaching Omaha was for this program. Now, they're motivated to return to the CWS and to play like a team ranked in the preseason national polls.

Fans will learn a lot about this team during an astonishingly difficult stretch in March where the Longhorns will play 12 games against ranked opponents in the span of 24 days.

The Gauntlet (rankings based off Baseball America preseason poll)

3 game series vs. #2 LSU (March 1-3)

4 game series at #7 Stanford (March 7-10)

3 game series vs. #8 Texas Tech (March 15-17)

2 game series vs. #18 Arkansas (March 19-20)

3 game series at TCU (March 22-24

Texas head coach David Pierce joined Roger Wallace on More than the Score for a preseason preview.