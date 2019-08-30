Big changes made to the UT gameday experience: What you need to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — UT football is back! And Longhorn fans are ready to take on Louisiana Tech in the season opener.

But the University has made some significant fan experience changes that you should be aware of.

First, there’s a brand new location you can bring your family near Bevo Boulevard. Head to the new fan experience called “Smokey’s Midway,” where you can play carnival games, grab tasty food and enjoy new entertainment each and every weekend. University officials said it’s a way for those attending the game to feel a connection between the UT athletic program and the culture within the city of Austin.

“We understand our fans are dedicating their time and money to come to a football game on Saturday. So it’s incumbent on us to provide something beyond the game to do and get excited about,” said Drew Martin, UT’s Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director.

The university has doubled the number of food trucks available on the newly-extended Bevo Boulevard. 14 trucks will dish out food for fans in the Northwest corner.

Tailgating will also be different. Construction at the Capitol has taken away some spots for tailgaters. There are still plots available, but it will be first come, first serve.

You can find all of the available tailgating spots here.

“You can set up your own tailgate beginning at 7 a.m. on game days,” Martin said.

The Scholz Beer Garten is benefiting from the construction. The fan favorite is already at capacity for this weekend, but are still willing to take in fans.

“We really like to do what we can to up the energy and amp up and support the Horns,” said Daniel Northcutt, the Scholz operator.

The South end zone will also have a new look. Martin said 4,000 seats have been removed in the construction of a new complex which will open for the 2021 season.

As a result, entry into the stadium will different. Gate 1 will be limited for fans, gate 32 will be closed completely. Use the gates closest to your seats; you won’t be able to travel easily from one side of the stadium to the other once inside.

Prices for concessions have also dropped significantly. Items like nachos, tater tots and french fries have been reduced by as much as 25% off. You’ll now find 22 total items offered at a lower price than in the past.