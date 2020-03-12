Big 12 will play basketball tournament with limited amount of fans

FILE – In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball tournament. The NCAA took a significant step toward allowing all Division I athletes to transfer one time without sitting out a season of competition. A plan to change the waiver process is expected to be presented to the Division I Council in April, 2020. If adopted, new criteria would go into effect for the 2020-21 academic year and be a boon for athletes in high-profile sports such as football and men’s and women’s basketball. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KXAN) — The Big 12 Basketball Championship won’t be played in empty arenas, but it will be pretty close to empty.

The Big 12 is limiting attendance at its men’s and women’s tournament games in Kansas City to family, friends, media and essential staff. Each team will receive 125 tickets per game.

In its statement, the Big 12 said its priority “is to ensure the safety of our students, coaches, administrators, event staff and fans.”

Full Big 12 statement:

“After careful consideration and consulting with medical officials, other conferences, the NCAA and local officials, the Big 12 Conference announced that after tonight’s men’s first round games, all remaining Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship games will be played with only family, friends, credentialed media and essential staff permitted in the arenas.”

The opening round games between Kansas State and TCU and Oklahoma State and Iowa State were played Wednesday in front of fans.

The men’s tournament runs from Thursday through Saturday. The women’s tournament runs through Thursday and Sunday.