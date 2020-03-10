Big 12 will close locker rooms for upcoming conference basketball championships

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KXAN) — The Big 12 Conference is installing preventative measures with the media ahead of the men’s and women’s basketball championships this week in Kansas City amid COVID-19 concerns.
The Big 12 said its priority “is to ensure the safety of everyone in attendance” as governing bodies across the country monitor the spread of the COVID-19 virus and its impact on public events.
All locker rooms will be closed to the media for the upcoming tournaments, the Big 12 announced Tuesday. The conference also implemented several other measures with the idea of keeping media members separated from players and coaches on the court.
The men’s Big 12 Basketball Championship tips off Wednesday. The women’s Big 12 Basketball Championship begins Thursday.
Big 12 Championships media protocols
- All interviews will occur in the interview room with team members on the conference’s pedestal separated from the media who will sit in provided chairs.
- Media is required to sit no closer than behind the second row of the media seating section during team practices.
- Media members are not allowed to stand on the baselines nor near the scorer’s table or team benches.
- The court will be closed to photographers for the entire tournament — including Saturday’s Big 12 Championship game. Photographers must stay in the photo boxes or on the sideline at the conclusion of games.