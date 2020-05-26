Big 12 will allow football voluntary workouts starting June 15; OU will wait longer

ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 07, 2019 – Detail view of Big 12 logo as the Baylor Bears band plays on the field before Baylor plays the Oklahoma Sooners in the Big 12 Football Championship at AT&T Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a more than two month shutdown of all in-person athletic activities, the Big 12 will allow voluntary workouts on campus for football players starting on June 15.

On Tuesday, OU head coach Lincoln Riley and the Sooners decided they will start voluntary workouts on campus on July 1 — more than two weeks later than the conference permits.

Football student-athletes will be permitted to access campus athletic facilities and support personnel for voluntary conditioning and training exercises, the conference said in a release.

Volleyball, soccer and cross country student-athletes are able to return July 1. All other Big 12 student-athletes may return to campus for voluntary sport-related activities July 15, the release says.

The SEC recently announced its football players may return to campus on June 8.