Big 12 unveils bowl schedule through 2025 season

DALLAS (KXAN) — The Big 12 is standing pat with its bowl locations for the next seven seasons. The conference announced its bowl lineup through the 2025 season this week agreeing to stay with its eight current bowls games.

The latest agreement starts in the 2020 season and runs through the 2025 season. The conference will continue to tie the Sugar Bowl to the Big 12 Champion if the champion isn't competing in the College Football Playoff.

In years when a Big 12 team is competing in the CFP, the conference's runner-up will represent the league in the Sugar Bowl.

If the Sugar Bowl is hosting a CFP game, the Big 12 would play in another New Years game.

"The conference's bowl lineup provides premier destinations and exciting matchups for our institutions and supporters," said Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby in a statement on the Big 12 website. "We are pleased to extend the relationship with our partners after the current term ends."

Big 12 Bowls