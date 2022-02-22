Big 12 Tournament single-session tickets on sale Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — T-Mobile Center and the Big 12 Conference announced that single-session tickets will go on sale Friday.

The tournament is scheduled for March 9-12 in Kansas City.

The Center announced single session tickets start at $30 per session and are available online only. Everyone regardless of age must have a ticket to enter T-Mobile Center.

As of right now, Kansas, Baylor, and Texas Tech are neck to neck fighting for the top seed heading to the conference tournament. Texas and TCU are in a tier below those three teams in the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds.

The opening session on Wednesday, March 9 starts at 6 p.m.



2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship Schedule

Wednesday, March 9

No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, 6 p.m.



Thursday, March 10

No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed, 11:30 a.m.

No. 1 seed vs. No. 8/9 seed winner, 2 p.m.

No. 2 seed vs. No. 7 seed, 6 p.m.

No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed, 8:30 p.m.



Friday, March 11

Semifinal 1, 6 p.m.

Semifinal 2, 8:30 p.m.



Saturday, March 12

Final, 5 p.m.