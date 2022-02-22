Big 12 Tournament single-session tickets on sale Friday

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — T-Mobile Center and the Big 12 Conference announced that single-session tickets will go on sale Friday.

The tournament is scheduled for March 9-12 in Kansas City.

The Center announced single session tickets start at $30 per session and are available online only. Everyone regardless of age must have a ticket to enter T-Mobile Center.

As of right now, Kansas, Baylor, and Texas Tech are neck to neck fighting for the top seed heading to the conference tournament. Texas and TCU are in a tier below those three teams in the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds.

The opening session on Wednesday, March 9 starts at 6 p.m.

 
2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship Schedule
Wednesday, March 9
No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, 6 p.m.
 
Thursday, March 10
No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed, 11:30 a.m.
No. 1 seed vs. No. 8/9 seed winner, 2 p.m.
No. 2 seed vs. No. 7 seed, 6 p.m.
No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed, 8:30 p.m.
 
Friday, March 11
Semifinal 1, 6 p.m.
Semifinal 2, 8:30 p.m.
 
Saturday, March 12
Final, 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

BestReviews

More reviews

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss