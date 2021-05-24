Big 12 tournament schedule: Texas, TCU baseball lead the way for conference crown

OKLAHOMA CITY (KXAN) — Texas baseball can add another trophy to the cabinet this week at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball championship in Oklahoma City after winning the conference’s regular season championship on the final day of the season.

Over the weekend, a perfect sequence of events helped Texas grab a share of the Big 12 regular season title, splitting the trophy with TCU. Texas won the head-to-head matchup with the Horned Frogs, giving Texas the No. 1 seed for the tournament.

The Longhorns claimed their ninth Big 12 regular season title this season with intentions of winning a sixth Big 12 tournament. Texas last won the conference tournament in 2015.

The conference tournament is a double-elimination tournament, aside from the opening game between No. 8 West Virginia and No. 9 Kansas, running from Tuesday through Sunday at Oklahoma City’s Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Texas will play the winner of West Virginia and Kansas Wednesday at 4 p.m. on ESPN+.

The tournament is separated into two pods with the winner of each group playing for the championship Sunday.

Division One: No. 2 TCU, No. 3 Texas Tech, No. 6 Baylor, No. 7 Kansas State

Division Two: No. 1 Texas, No. 4 Oklahoma State, No. 5 Oklahoma, No. 8/9 West Virginia or Kansas

Big 12 baseball tournament schedule (from Big 12)

Tuesday, May 25

Session One

Game 1: No. 9 Kansas vs. No. 8 West Virginia – 6 p.m. [Big 12 Now on ESPN+]

Wednesday, May 26

Session Two

Game 2: No. 6 Baylor vs. No. 3 Texas Tech – 9 a.m. [ESPNU]

Game 3: No. 7 Kansas State vs. No. 2 TCU – 12:30 p.m. [Big 12 Now on ESPN+]

Session Three

Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. No. 1 Texas – 4 p.m. [Big 12 Now on ESPN+]

Game 5: No. 5 Oklahoma vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State – 7:30 p.m. [Big 12 Now on ESPN+]

Thursday, May 27

Session Four

Game 6: Game 2 Loser vs. Game 3 Loser – 9 a.m. [ESPNU]

Game 7: Game 4 Loser vs. Game 5 Loser – 12:30 p.m. [ESPNU]

Session Five

Game 8: Game 2 Winner vs. Game 3 Winner – 4 p.m. [Big 12 Now on ESPN+]

Game 9: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner – 7:30 p.m. [Big 12 Now on ESPN+]

Friday, May 28

Session Six

Game 10: Game 8 Loser vs. Game 6 Winner – 3:15 p.m. [Big 12 Now on ESPN+]

Game 11: Game 9 Loser vs. Game 7 Winner – 7 p.m. [Big 12 Now on ESPN+]

Saturday, May 29

Session Seven

Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner – 9 a.m. [Big12 Now on ESPN+]

Game 13: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner – 12:30 p.m. [Big 12 Now on ESPN+]

Session Eight

*Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 12, If Necessary – 4 p.m. [Big12 Now on ESPN+]

**Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Loser Game 13, If Necessary*** – 7:30 p.m. [Big12 Now on ESPN+]

Sunday, May 30

Session Nine

Game 16: Championship Game – 5 p.m. [ESPN2]

*Game 14 will be necessary if the winner of Game 10 also wins Game 12.

**Game 15 will be necessary if the winner of Game 11 also wins Game 13.

***If Game 14 is unnecessary, Game 15 will be played at 4:00 p.m. rather than 7:30 p.m.