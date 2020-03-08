Live Now
Lone Star Conference basketball championship

Big 12 Tournament bracket set with Longhorns at No. 4

Longhorns vs Oklahoma St

Photo: KXAN/Andy Way

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns will open the Big 12 Tournament as the No. 4 seed. Texas will meet No. 5 Texas Tech in the first quarterfinal match-up at Kansas City’s Sprint Center Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

Entering Saturday’s regular season finales, there was a logjam in the conference between four teams: Texas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and West Virginia. The results didn’t clear much up requiring tiebreakers to slot the teams for the conference tournament as all four teams finished 9-9.

The Oklahoma Sooners moved from sixth to third after its win at TCU. In a round-robin type comparison with UT, Tech and West Virginia, the Sooners finished with a 4-2 record to earn the No. 3 seed.

Texas and Tech each finished with a 3-3 record in the round-robin, so the next tiebreaker is record against conference opponents starting from best to worst. The Longhorns get the No. 4 seed with a 2-0 record against TCU. Tech went 1-1 against the Horned Frogs losing in Fort Worth.

West Virginia falls to the No. 6 seed with a 2-4 record in the round-robin comparison.

No. 1 Kansas17-128-3
No. 2 Baylor15-326-4
No. 3 Oklahoma9-919-12
No. 4 Texas9-919-12
No. 5 Texas Tech9-918-13
No. 6 West Virginia8-921-10
No. 7 TCU7-1116-15
No. 8 Oklahoma State7-1117-14
No. 9 Iowa State5-1312-19
No. 10 Kansas State3-1510-21

The conference tournament begins Wednesday with the No. 7 vs. No. 10 game and the No. 8 vs. No. 9 game. The top six seeds in the conference receive a first round bye.

First Round — Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State | 6 p.m. | ESPNU
Game 2: TCU vs. Kansas State | 8 p.m. | ESPNU

Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12

Game 3: Texas vs. Texas Tech| 11:30 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Game 4: Kansas vs. Game 1 winner | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN
Game 5: Baylor vs. Game 2 winner | 6 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Game 6: Oklahoma vs. West Virginia | 8 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Semifinals — Friday, March 13

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 6 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 8 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN

Championship — Saturday, March 14

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 5 p.m. | ESPN

