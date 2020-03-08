Big 12 Tournament bracket set with Longhorns at No. 4

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns will open the Big 12 Tournament as the No. 4 seed. Texas will meet No. 5 Texas Tech in the first quarterfinal match-up at Kansas City’s Sprint Center Thursday at 11:30 a.m.
Entering Saturday’s regular season finales, there was a logjam in the conference between four teams: Texas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and West Virginia. The results didn’t clear much up requiring tiebreakers to slot the teams for the conference tournament as all four teams finished 9-9.
The Oklahoma Sooners moved from sixth to third after its win at TCU. In a round-robin type comparison with UT, Tech and West Virginia, the Sooners finished with a 4-2 record to earn the No. 3 seed.
Texas and Tech each finished with a 3-3 record in the round-robin, so the next tiebreaker is record against conference opponents starting from best to worst. The Longhorns get the No. 4 seed with a 2-0 record against TCU. Tech went 1-1 against the Horned Frogs losing in Fort Worth.
West Virginia falls to the No. 6 seed with a 2-4 record in the round-robin comparison.
|No. 1 Kansas
|17-1
|28-3
|No. 2 Baylor
|15-3
|26-4
|No. 3 Oklahoma
|9-9
|19-12
|No. 4 Texas
|9-9
|19-12
|No. 5 Texas Tech
|9-9
|18-13
|No. 6 West Virginia
|8-9
|21-10
|No. 7 TCU
|7-11
|16-15
|No. 8 Oklahoma State
|7-11
|17-14
|No. 9 Iowa State
|5-13
|12-19
|No. 10 Kansas State
|3-15
|10-21
The conference tournament begins Wednesday with the No. 7 vs. No. 10 game and the No. 8 vs. No. 9 game. The top six seeds in the conference receive a first round bye.
First Round — Wednesday, March 11
Game 1: Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State | 6 p.m. | ESPNU
Game 2: TCU vs. Kansas State | 8 p.m. | ESPNU
Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12
Game 3: Texas vs. Texas Tech| 11:30 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Game 4: Kansas vs. Game 1 winner | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN
Game 5: Baylor vs. Game 2 winner | 6 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Game 6: Oklahoma vs. West Virginia | 8 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Semifinals — Friday, March 13
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 6 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 8 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN
Championship — Saturday, March 14
Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 5 p.m. | ESPN